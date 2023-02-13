It’s time for our yearly literary festivals once more, with the bitterness of winter beginning to fade and the freshness of spring already permeating the air. These festivals, which coincide roughly with the season of rebirth and rejuvenation, have grown to be significant events on the calendar, bringing together enquiring minds from all over the nation and abroad for a few days of thought-provoking debates, illuminating discussions, and reflective reflections.

The Pakistan Literature Festival is now taking place in the Alhamra Arts Centre in Lahore.More than 50 events on entertainment, comedy, music, and dance, as well as book launches and debates with prominent artists and intellectuals, were advertised for the three-day festival.

It began on Friday with a hearty welcome from the passionate residents of Lahore. The Faiz Aman Mela was scheduled to start today (Sunday) in the late afternoon at Lahore’s Bagh-i-Cosmo Jinnah’s Club. The mela features a call to hope, or “Umeed-i-sehar ki baat suno,” as well as musical performances, poetry readings, political discussions, theatrical productions, and dance. Every year, the Faiz Mela is conducted to honour the revolutionary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s birth.

The Citizens Archive of Pakistan is hosting the CAP Carnival 2023 at the Beach Luxury Hotel in Karachi today as well. There will be an exhibition of historical materials, a craft mart, and other entertaining events. The 14th Karachi Literature Festival, which will take place the next weekend at the same location and focus on the themes of “People, Planet, and Possibilities,” is anticipated to bring literary elite and fans. The Lahore Literary Festival will begin its run at the Alhamra Arts Centre the next weekend. This collection of cultural and social events happening all throughout the nation is by no means complete.

To entertain the Pakistani populace and cater to their diverse preferences, large and local concerts, melas, and conferences are arranged in the majority of the country’s major cities. What better method could there be to re-energize than to engage with one another over our shared culture and to interact with some of the most brilliant minds of our day through these numerous events as the country gradually emerges from its winter stupor? These platforms can offer venues where we can share our various viewpoints and thoughts in order to rethink our collective future at a time when the nation is at a historic turning point in its history.