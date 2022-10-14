By Staff Reporter

MULTAN: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Vitto has said that it has been decided to celebrate Multan to provide entertainment opportunities to the citizens in which the culture of this region including Multan will be highlighted. He said that from October 22 under the management of the district administration. The two-day celebration will begin with the Multan Cultural Show

He expressed these views yesterday while presiding over the meeting of the district departments. In the meeting, the arrangements for the two-day celebration of Multan were reviewed.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Vitto while addressing said that there will be equestrian, javelin, and various competitions in the 2-day cultural show.

Celebrations of Multan will be held in Mati Tal Employees Housing Colony. Tahir Vitto said that the culture of this region will be promoted by horse riding and javelin while cavalrymen from all over the country will participate in javelin competitions.

Tahir Vitto said that The entry of families and citizens will be free in Jashan Multan. For the interest of fans, all the colors of Punjab culture will be fully represented in the venue. Tahir Vitto said that a free shuttle service will also be run for citizens to Mati Tal.