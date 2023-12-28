It’s a moment of sheer delight and celebration for the esteemed Pakistani celebrity couple, Sarwat Gilani and Fahad Mirza, as they embrace the warmth of parenthood once again with the arrival of their third child – a beautiful baby girl.

The beloved Joyland star took to social media to share the wonderful news, radiating happiness and gratitude in every word. Sarwat Gilani announced the arrival of their precious baby girl through an endearing post in her Instagram story, delighting fans and well-wishers with the heartwarming announcement.

Earlier, amidst the glitz and glamour of the Lux Award ceremony, the actor graced the occasion with elegance and poise. However, it was her subsequent social media post that captured the hearts of many. Sharing a captivating picture from the event, Sarwat Gilani captioned it with words that hinted at the profound joy she and Fahad Mirza were experiencing: “Couldn’t think of a better picture to announce our new arrival! Celebrating together the biggest joy of now and the future.”

The radiant couple, known for their incredible chemistry and shared moments of happiness, has embarked on a new chapter filled with love, laughter, and endless blessings with the arrival of their little princess. Their journey into parenthood for the third time is not just a celebration for them but also a joyous moment embraced by their countless fans and well-wishers across the country.

As Sarwat Gilani and Fahad Mirza step into this beautiful phase of their lives, messages of congratulations, love, and best wishes pour in from friends, colleagues, and admirers, affirming the profound impact their family’s happiness has on those around them.

This heartwarming news has sparked joyous celebrations among their fan base and the entertainment industry alike, as everyone eagerly awaits glimpses of the newest member of the Gilani-Mirza family.

From their steadfast commitment to their craft to their shared journey as a loving couple and now proud parents to three beautiful children, Sarwat Gilani and Fahad Mirza continue to inspire many with their grace, resilience, and love for each other.

Here’s to the Gilani-Mirza family on this joyous occasion – may their hearts be filled with boundless love, happiness, and precious moments as they welcome and nurture their newest bundle of joy! Warmest congratulations to the proud parents on the arrival of their baby girl! 🎉👶✨