Women’s Herstory Month: Celebrating Women’s Contributions

March marks Women’s History Month and the University of Kentucky is gearing up for a month-long celebration. The university is making strides to acknowledge, celebrate, and elevate the voices of those history has often overlooked. UK has planned a variety of events for the campus community to participate in, titled Womxn’s HERStory Month, to celebrate and encourage the study, observance, and celebration of the vital role of women in America.

The celebration will kick off on March 6th, with pop-up booths across campus. Everyone at UK and in the greater Lexington Community is invited to stop by, take a selfie and pick up cupcakes, cookies, cuties, and Womxn’s HERStory Month swag (buttons, stickers, etc.).

On March 8th, International Women’s Day, the community is invited to attend the Prominent Women in Islam event with speaker Ustadha Lobna Mulla to learn the significance and importance of the hijab and why it matters so much to the women who wear it. This event is not only a part of the Womxn’s HERStory Month celebration but is also a part of UK’s Islamic Awareness Week, hosted by UK’s Muslim Student Association.

The community is also invited to attend the Womxn’s HERStory Month keynote address with Lynae Vanee on March 23rd. Vanee is a multifaceted poet, producer, and director who will speak on the importance of liberating women. Her address will be followed by a moderated discussion with Kishonna Gray, Ph.D., UK associate professor in writing, rhetoric, and digital studies and Africana studies.

The MLK Center will close out the month with the annual Coretta Scott King Celebration and Awards Dinner, where campus champions will be recognized through the Sisters Inspiring Sisters (SIS) Awards. The SIS Awards will recognize a graduate and undergraduate student and a staff and faculty member who have demonstrated commitment, sisterhood, and service to other women on campus and beyond.

In addition to the events mentioned above, UK has planned several other events that people can attend throughout March. For instance, “El Mes de la Historia de las Mujeres!” is an event that aims to educate people on what it means to be a woman in Latin America and the different advances that are being made to gain equal rights for women. Also, the UK Alumni Association is celebrating the 135th anniversary of the first female graduate at UK, Belle C. Gunn, with a luncheon.

Everyone is welcome to attend all events, which are open to the community to learn and engage in intercultural exchange. The Woman’s Herstory Month celebration is an excellent opportunity for everyone to acknowledge, celebrate, and elevate the voices of those history has often overlooked.

Discover the stories and contributions of remarkable women from diverse backgrounds and perspectives at our upcoming events! Whether you’re interested in poetry, relationships, history, or religion, you’ll find something inspiring and informative. Here’s a rundown of the programs and their details:

“The Edge of Each Other’s Battles: The Vision of Audre Lorde” – a film screening and discussion honoring the legacy of a Black lesbian feminist poet and activist (2 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, Donovan Hall, room 001, hosted by Lewis Honors College)

Sister Circle: Real Relationships – a workshop on how to build healthy and authentic relationships (4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, Worsham Cinema, Gatton Student Center)

A History of Empowerment – a lecture on the role of women in shaping the world through music, politics, and art (6:10-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, MLK Center, hosted by the OZ Chapter of Sigma Lambda Gamma and BIILS)

Hijab Try-On and Give-Away – a cultural event where you can try on different types of Islamic headwear and learn about their meanings and styles (9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, March 8, MLK Center, hosted by the Muslim Student Association)

Prominent Women in Islam – a panel discussion on the importance of the hijab and its significance in Muslim women’s identity and faith (6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 8, MLK Center, hosted by the Muslim Student Association and the MLK Center)

Leading Ladies Trivia – a trivia night featuring inspiring women who have broken barriers and made history (time and location to be announced, hosted by the Butterflies of AO)

