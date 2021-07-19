ISLAMABAD: The ceiling of the newly-built Islamabad International Airport started leaking once again due to heavy rain in the federal capital.

As per details, portions of the Islamabad International Airport’s (IIAP) ceiling were seen crashing to the ground due to the recent rains. The ceiling near the International departure and FIA counter is leaking and the floor is giving a look of a lake.

Due to leakage after the heavy showers, the passengers and the staff are facing problems.

In the last monsoon season, the ceiling of the airport got leaked after a downpour in the twin cities.

A spokesperson for the Aviation Division had said the incident occurred on the morning of Aug 14 when 56 millimetres of rain lashed the airport, due to which a major portion of the false ceiling of its international departure and domestic arrival lounges, as well as CIP lounge, collapsed under the burden of rainwater accumulating on ceiling panels. Expressing displeasure over the project director and the airport manager, Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan had sought a report on the damage inflicted by rainfall on the airport. He had asked them to explain why does water drip from the ceiling whenever it rains and why sub-standard material was used.