ISLAMABAD: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Tuesday made it clear that he will pass an order regarding the local government elections after hearing arguments from all the provinces.

The CEC also asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advocate general to prepare for the local government elections instead of looking towards the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for its decision.

A three-member bench headed by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja was hearing a petition regarding local government polls in the KP.

The provincial advocate general and officials of provincial local government appeared before the election commission.

The AG told the commission that the provincial government was willing to hold the LG polls. But the security situation in the province was still not clear. He said the KP government gave March date for the local government elections to the ECP but it was not approved.

The AG further informed the commission that the government once again placed the matter of holding prompt LG polls in the province before the provincial cabinet.

“The government plans to hold the first phase of local government elections in November,” the AG said adding that the government would hold phase-wise elections as per the directions of the commission.

The CEC remarked that the commission would release an order regarding the polls after hearing arguments from other provinces too.

He asked the AG to provide a plan of local government elections within three days after consulting with the provincial cabinet and stop looking to the decision of the commission.

Saying this, the CEC adjourned the hearing.