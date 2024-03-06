The Palestinian resistance organization Hamas says that it will continue the ceasefire negotiations until an agreement is reached with Israel.

According to foreign media, the statement issued by Hamas said that despite the absence of Israeli negotiators in the recent round of negotiations in Cairo, Hamas will continue its efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

The statement said that Hamas is showing the flexibility needed to end the ongoing aggression in Gaza, but Israel is still reluctant to reach an agreement.

It should be noted that the negotiators of Hamas, Qatar and Egypt are present in Cairo for the 40-day ceasefire before Ramadan, but the Israeli negotiators are not there.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 30,000 people have died and more than 72,000 people have been injured in Gaza as a result of the Israeli aggression that began on October 7, 2023.