CDA vacates 11 sites reserved for parks

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has vacated 11 sites reserved for parks in different sectors of the city.

After vacating the sites have been handed over to Environment Wing of MCI for development and maintenance of parks.

Earlier it was reported that few sites reserved for parks are under illegal possession as either constructions have been carried or were encroached in the form of lawns and gardens etc by the nearby residents. In this regard, Enforcement Directorate was tasked to retrieve the possession of these sites so that these could be handed over to MCI.

Acting upon directions of the management, a special operation was initiated earlier this week which has resulted in retrieval of 11 sites. After vacating possession sites have been handed over to MCI. During these operations constructions including rooms, washrooms, kiosks, building material depots and other encroachments established on the sites reserved for parks have were demolished.

The operation was carried out by the Enforcement Directorate while assisted by the Environment Wing, planning wing, Islamabad Administration (ICT), Islamabad police and other concerned formations of the authority.

The sites reserved for parks which have been vacated include street #73, sector F-11/1, street #14 & 8, sector F-11/1, street #50, sector F-11/4, Chaman Road G-8/1, Rohtas Road G-9/4, street #50 sector F-11/3, street #52 sector F-11/2, street # 109 & 110 sector G-11/3, Gali #165 sector G-11/1, street # 117 service road (east) sector G-11/3 and street #73 sector G-11/2. Moreover, demarcation of three (03) sites reserved for parks has been referred to Planning and Estate Wing which include street #100 sector G-11/3, street No.67 sector D-12/2 and park site in Model Town Hummak, so that after proper demarcation action could be initiated accordingly. NNI