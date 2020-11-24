ISLAMABAD : Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed restaurants and service centers over the violation of building code here on Tuesday.

According to a press release of CDA, upon the special directions of Chairman CDA, Aamir Ali Ahmed, the authority sealed the illegal restaurants and four service stations in G-9 and G-10.

The owners of more than 25 illegal buildings have been given the notices for demolishing their buildings. They have been directed that if they would not demolish the illegal buildings then they will be fined heavily after the expiry of the notices. Their building would also be sealed. The process of demolishing of these buildings will also be started later on, the PR added.

The buildings which have been issued the notices for violating the building code include Schools, Hotel, Hostels, cinemas, and residential areas.

Newly constructed hostels have also been given the notices. The illegal service stations waste water on one hand and cause damaging the roads on other.=DNA