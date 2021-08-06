ISLAMABAD: To maintain and further beautify the capital city, Capital Development Authority (CDA) under the aegis of Prime Minister's scheem of Clean Green Pakistan (CGP) is continuing plantation at high pace. Clean Green Pakistan (CGP) is a flagship five-year campaign of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan. Under this campaign, the government aims to implement activities first in Islamabad and then trigger similar actions at the provincial level. Talking to NNI here on Friday, Deputy Director Environment Wing Akram Ranjha said that previously the CDA used to grow small plants but under the directions of Premier Khan, it is now growing big trees as well. Furthermore, he said that a large number of plantation is being carried out during this season while the case is otherwise when they look at past's plantation drives. The CDA’s Environment Directorate is mowing wild grass and herbs from across the city during ongoing monsoon to make the city clean and beautiful, said Horticulture Superviser M. Tahir Usman. He is currently working at Sector H-11 Graveyard of Islamabad. He further said that the beauty of the city is being increased by cutting down the weeds and overgrown grass whereas for plantation during this season, the management of the Environment Directorate has accelerated the pace of work. With a view of making Islamabad more attractive, digging of pits along the green belts on the sides of drains, highways and intersections are in full swing so that more plants can be planted in this season, he said. Sharing details with the news man, Usman said that in IJP's Phase-1 opposite to I-10/4, 60 Cipium plants were planted in green belt from Khyban Chowk to CDA Chowk and 30 plants of Arjan were planted opposite to PTCL Colony near Social Security Hospital and watered by the tankers. It merits mentioning here that the Environment Directorate along with its partners is efficiently fulfilling its responsibilities during the season to sustain and further enhance the splendidness of the city.