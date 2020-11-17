ISLAMABAD : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started work on carpeting of roads and cycle tracks on Tuesday. The department of road maintenance and the department of MPO are jointly working in two shifts. The administration has provided budget for these developmental works. According to a press release of CDA, the work of carpeting and repairing is continued on Jinnah Avenue, 7th Avenue, 9th Avenue, Lehtrar Road, Express Way, Fazal e Haq Road, Minister Enclave, Srinagar Highway, IJP Road, F-6, F-7, F-8, G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, I-8, I-9, I-10, D- 12, and others. CDA is utilizing the services of its departments including MPO and Road Maintenance for carpeting and repairing of roads.

Tons of construction material is being prepared on daily basis which is being used for the carpeting and repairing work on roads. By the cooperation of MPO cycle tracks have been constructed on Gomal Road in E 7. Asphalet plant of CDA was not functional for last two years. Therefore, CDA had to pay heavy cost for buying the material. The administration of CDA has made the plant functional due to which the extra burden has been reduced, the PR added.=DNA