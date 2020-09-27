CDA conducts cleaness drive at Faisal mosque

ISLAMABAD : Capital Development Authority (CDA) has carried out special cleanliness drive at Faisal Mosque. The purpose of the drive is to address cleanliness problems in the vicinity and areas adjoining to the main complex of the mosque. 300 Workers from different formations including Maintenance Directorate, Parliament lodges and Hostels and other formations have been especially deputed to participate in the cleanliness drive. Under this drive, deep cleanliness of main hall, the floors of mosque, all footpaths, all covered area, fountain area, all stairs, washrooms and ablution area, cleanliness of windows and doors, dusting of electrical installations, paint work in shows placement area will be carried out. Furthermore, carpet placed in main hall will be also shampooed. Cleanliness drive at Faisal Mosque is being carried out on special directions of Chairman CDA. Chairman CDA has tasked the Maintenance Directorate of Authority for completing cleanliness drive within two days. In this connection the special cleanliness operation was started on Saturday and on first day cleanliness of the inner of the covered area has been cleared while on Sunday, cleanliness of external area of the mosque will be taken up. The purpose of this special drive is to preserve Faisal Mosque as an asset of the country and symbol of modern architecture. Therefore proper attention will be given to its maintenance. Instructions have been issued to polish crescents, carryout white wash, remove shrubs from the surroundings and improve security arrangements in the parking area.