LAHORE : Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting should be held on daily basis. Shehbaz Sharif said the increasing number of coronavirus patients is worrisome. It is the federal government’s apathy and criminal act to neglect the provinces under such circumstances, he remarked.The opposition leader also claimed that the provinces were not briefed on the procedure of resource distribution.