Meeting of the Council of Common Interests, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has approved the results of the nationwide census held in November 2017 and also decided to hold a fresh census this year. Briefing the media after the meeting, Minister for Planning Asad Umar said CCI also decided to release results of the 2017 census. The Minister said framework for new census will be finalized in 6 to 8 weeks and assured to implement the best possible procedure to carryout census. He said that the census is vital for delimitations and local government elections, and is mandatory for disbursement of resources among the provinces. The latest statistics of the census plays a key role in national level planning. The Planning Minister said CCI has approved the census of 2017 subsiding all reservations.