<!-- wp:image {"width":910,"height":546} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/62782a53f09c0.jpg" alt="THE pack chases a three-men breakaway during the third stage of the Giro d\u2019Italia cycling race, 201 kilometers between Kaposvar and Balatonfured, on Sunday.\u2014AFP" width="910" height="546"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>BALATONFRED:<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Veteran Mark Cavendish<\/a> won stage three of the Giro d\u2019Italia on Sunday after launching a long sprint for the line at the end of a flat 201km run to Lake Balaton in Hungary.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Dutch ace Mathieu van der Poel retained the overall leader\u2019s pink jersey as Quick-Step\u2019s Cavendish easily outpaced FDJ\u2019s Arnaud Demare with Team UAE\u2019s Fernando Gaviria coming third.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>It was a 16th stage win on the Giro for the 36-year-old Cavendish who is riding the Italian grand tour after a nine-year break.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIt\u2019s never easy to win the first stage of a grand tour because it\u2019s so <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">chaotic<\/a>,\u201d Cavendish said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cI\u2019m not very young anymore, I\u2019m usually in gear after four to five days, but at the end of the day I\u2019m still the old Cavendish.\u201d He is the joint record holder for stage wins in the Tour de France after he defied the odds with a return to form in 2021 when he won four stages.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan failed to produce, possibly still suffering from his stage one fall in Visegrad.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In the overall standings <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Van der Poel <\/a>leads Briton Simon Yates by 11 seconds and the 2017 Giro champion Tom Dumoulin is third at 15sec.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The race and its remaining peloton of 175 riders switches to Italy from Tuesday for the fourth stage that involves a long, steep climb up Mount Etna.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cI should be able to keep the lead as far as Etna, beyond that I can\u2019t say,\u201d Van der Poel said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->