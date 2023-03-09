Punjab police on Thursday filed a complaint against Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for causing disruption during the PTI protest in the provincial capital of Lahore.

On the orders of Mr. Khan and PTI leaders like Farrukh Habib, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Mahmoodur Rasheed, Ijaz Chaudhry, and others, up to 400 people—including armed men—vandalized the venue and threatened the security agencies, according to a First Information Report (FIR) filed against Mr. Khan.”Enraged protestors flung stones at the police men”, the article stated.

According to the FIR, vandalism by PTI members hurt 13 police officers as well as six other activists. The report further stated that “they were sent to Services hospital,” where the injured Ali Bilal passed away.

The party had originally intended for a rally from Zaman Park to Data Darbar to serve as the official launch of their election campaign. Later on, it postponed the election until Saturday and devoted the rally to the judiciary.

The Punjab government implemented Section 144 in Lahore prior to the start of the march, prohibiting rallies, processions, and meetings in the provincial capital for a period of seven days with immediate effect. The PTI later cancelled their pro-judiciary demonstration.

Immediately after the enforcement of Section 144, police started detaining PTI workers and restricted roads leading to Zaman park to disrupt the rally. Matters got ugly when police authorities resorted to tear gas shelling, water canons and baton charge to disperse the participants from gathering for the event.

Mr. Khan stated that he had been murdered by the police, and it left other people hurt and one person dead.

The Punjabi government established an inquiry committee to gather information after the occurrence. According to PTI leader Shibli Faraz, 78 cases have been filed against the former prime minister in an effort to put him under pressure.