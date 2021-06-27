QUETTA: Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani has said that the case against the members of the opposition was filed in accordance with the law and will be disposed of legally.

Talking to media in Quetta, Liaquat Shahwani said that the Balochistan government presented a historic budget, but the opposition did not attend the meeting. If members of the opposition had attended the budget session and given suggestions, it could have further improved the budget.

The spokesperson said that equal funds have been set aside in the budget for all the constituencies and work on many projects has also started.

He said that an FIR was registered against the opposition as per law. A summary has been sent to the Chief Secretary for withdrawing the FIR. A notification to withdraw the FIR will be issued soon.

He said that earlier the law was different for the rich and the poor, but now the law is equal for all, no one will be allowed to break the law.

Talking about Coronavirus, he said that non-implementation of SOPs by the citizens has led to an increase in Corona cases in the province adding that vaccination against corona was underway in Balochistan and there was no shortage of vaccines in the province. Responding to a question, he said that the decision of PTI parliamentary leader Sardar Yar Muhammad to leave the government was personal, but the government wanted him to be part of the government again.