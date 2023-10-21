The caretaker prime minister visited China to participate in the third Belt and Road Forum of International Cooperation, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Qiang, and other officials:

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has returned home after completing his visit to China.

According to the statement, the caretaker prime minister visited China to participate in the third Belt and Road Forum of International Cooperation, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Qiang, and other officials.

According to the statement, in these meetings, China-Pakistan strategic cooperation-based partnership was agreed upon.

Yesterday, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar offered Friday prayers at the historic Yeng Hang Grand Bazaar Mosque in Urumqi.

Addressing the students on a visit to China’s Xinjiang University, he said that Xinjiang is not only a trade and communication corridor but also a reason for connecting two great nations.

According to the statement, the caretaker prime minister also met with well-known businessmen on the occasion of his visit to China. The prime minister returned home after completing his visit to China.