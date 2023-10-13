Islamabad, Pakistan – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is scheduled to visit Peshawar on Friday, August 4, 2023. During his visit, he will preside over a meeting to discuss the law and order situation and meet with a delegation from the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He will also hold meetings with the Governor and the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Prime Minister Kakar’s itinerary also includes paying respects to the late Shaheed Commandant Frontier Constabulary, Safwat Ghayur.

In a tweet on October 1, 2023, Prime Minister Kakar emphasized the importance of cancer awareness and recovery, symbolized by proudly wearing the pink ribbon. He reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to this global health cause during the month of October.

Proudly wearing the pink ribbon, let's stand united to make strides toward cancer awareness and healing. This October, we renew our commitment to this international vital cause #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth 🎗️

On October 3, 2023, Prime Minister Kakar welcomed the OIC’s Special Envoy on Kashmir, Yousef M. Al Dobeay, along with his delegation to Pakistan. He expressed gratitude for the OIC’s unwavering backing of the Kashmir issue and stressed the need for collaborative efforts to combat the rising global trend of Islamophobia and achieve a peaceful resolution in Jammu & Kashmir.