Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti recently addressed concerns and misconceptions surrounding the treatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan. He emphasized that the government is not conducting a crackdown on Afghan refugees but is instead taking action against illegal aliens residing in the country.

Responding to a motion presented by Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen and others, Minister Bugti outlined the government’s approach, stating that a comprehensive mechanism has been devised for the repatriation of illegal aliens. He clarified that committees, inclusive of representatives from the Afghan Chargé d’affaires, were formed at the district level to facilitate this process.

Contrary to the notion of abrupt deportations, the Minister highlighted that the government initiated a voluntary return program. Over 290,000 foreign nationals voluntarily returned to their homeland within the stipulated timeframe. Regarding illegal Afghan nationals, approximately 8,000 were sent back while around 300,000 have departed for their country.

Minister Bugti emphasized the establishment of a dedicated portal and telephone line to address complaints related to the repatriation process. Out of 569 complaints received, 82 percent were resolved through consistent follow-up, ensuring a transparent and accountable procedure.

Dispelling any notions of mistreatment, Minister Bugti assured that Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has given explicit directives to prevent any form of manhandling during the repatriation process. Additionally, he welcomed suggestions from political leadership to avoid mismanagement at borders.

Highlighting the respect and brotherhood shared between Afghan and Pakistani communities, Minister Bugti reiterated that legal Afghan refugees have not been targeted. He emphasized the distinction between legal refugees and illegal aliens, stressing that Pakistan seeks to address illegalities and welcomes those entering the country with valid documents.

In response to lawmakers’ concerns, the Minister assured a dignified repatriation process for Afghan citizens and emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy. Suggestions were made to convene a meeting inviting relevant authorities for detailed briefings on the issue.

The government’s stance, as elucidated by Minister Bugti, underscores the distinction between legal refugees and illegal residents while prioritizing a humane and lawful repatriation process.