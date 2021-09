PESHAWAR: A taxi driver of Careem service was found murdered in Peshawar on Thursday, after he was abducted from Islamabad.

The killers disguised as passengers hired the taxi and later abducted the cabbie and took him to Peshawar. The abduction incident occurred in Police Station Lohi Bheer, Bahria Phase-II of Islamabad.

The ‘passengers’ then shot dead the young driver and later took his car and managed to escape from the crime scene.

Police have not been able to apprehend the culprits yet.