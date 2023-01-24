The ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year was announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, with Pakistan captain Babar Azam serving as the team’s captain.

No other Pakistani player is included in the elite list, which is dominated by players from Australia, New Zealand, and the Windies.

The premier cricket organisation stated in a statement that the Men’s ODI Team of the Year honours “11 extraordinary people who have impressed one and all – be it with the bat, the ball, or their all-around achievements in a calendar year.”