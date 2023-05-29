ISLAMABAD: The commissioning of the Tarbela 5th Extension Project, which is expected to be finished in 2025, will increase the Tarbela Power House’s overall energy output capacity from its current 4,888 megawatts (MW) to 6,418 MW.

The project’s three 510MW-each generating units together have a cumulative generation capacity of 1,530MW, according to official sources. At project completion, the National Grid would receive an annual average of 1.347 billion units of cheap, environmentally friendly, and hydel electricity.

On Tarbela Dam’s Tunnel No. 5, WAPDA is building the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project. The project will get $390 million in funding from the World Bank and $300 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), respectively.