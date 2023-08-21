Author and playwright Khalilur Rehman once again refused to work with actress Mahira Khan.

Khalilur Rahman recently participated in a private TV show during which the host Mohsin Haider among other questions also asked the question that did you give NRO to Mahira Khan?

In response to this, Khalilur Rehman Qamar first asked the host to ignore the question, later on the insistence of the host, he said that ‘many people tried to resolve the matter between us, I am still surprised that The relationship of respect between me and Mahira would not have allowed Mahira to tweet such nonsense.

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar added that “If she called and got upset with me, I would have explained to her, Mahira is a very good, talented and beautiful actress, but unfortunately I will not be able to work with her anymore.”

It should be noted that in March 2020, Mahira Khan made a tweet regarding Khalilur Rehman Qamar, in which she criticized the playwright.