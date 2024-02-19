Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says that the humanitarian disaster in Gaza cannot be allowed to continue, it must be stopped immediately.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Wang Yi said that the main reason for the tension in the Red Sea is the ongoing war in Gaza. An immediate ceasefire in Gaza and immediate access to humanitarian aid should be made possible.

He further said that an international peace conference should be held as soon as possible for a two-state solution.

On the other hand, Israeli attacks continue in Gaza, 30 more Palestinians were martyred in Israeli airstrikes in Deir ul-Balah.

The Israeli army stormed the Nasir hospital in Khan Younis, broke the surgical equipment, shut down the generator, and arrested 100 Palestinians.

On the other hand, an 8-year-old girl died of starvation due to a severe food shortage in northern Gaza.