KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday directed the provincial and federal governments to ensure that the national unity is not harmed amid the ongoing contention over the canals issue. The remark came during the hearing of a petition against the availability certificate of water issued by the Indus River System Authority for the construction of new canals in Thal and Cholistan.

The regulatory body had approved the water supply to the Cholistan Canal System project, and also issued a water availability certificate to the Punjab government despite opposition from Sindh.Under the approval, Punjab was allowed to construct the Cholistan Canal project, branching from the Sutlej River at Sulemanki Headworks, according to IRSA, providing access to 450,000 acre-feet of water, which has been termed “an unfair move” for Sindh.

The certificate, dated January 25, was challenged by the petitioner’s lawyer, who contends that the formation of IRSA itself was illegal.

The SHC had on the last hearing stayed the authority’s approval for the construction of canals and sought a response from the federal government on the matter. During today’s hearing, IRSA secretary, Sindh advocate general, additional attorney general, and others appeared before the court.