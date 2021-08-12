KARACHI: The Canadian Transport Authority has termed Pakistan International Airlines’ operational services up to international standards and hoped that PIA would maintain the efficiency of flight operations.

According to the details, the Canadian Transport Authority has released the PIA Security Extension Report, in which the operational services of Pakistan International Airlines have been declared successful in the world.

Canada Transport has prepared an audit report under the FACO and has completed and released the audit report from August 24 to September 24, 2020.

It states that Pakistan International Airlines has been successful in flight and airworthiness operations.

The report said that Pakistan International Airlines has enhanced flight safety performance, it is hoped that PIA will maintain the efficiency of flight operations, performance can be further improved under the long-term program.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA Arshad Malik while talking to media said that the audit report proved that Pakistan International Airlines is meeting the international standards and termed it as the success of the team. Malik further maintained that PIA is taking steps for more improvement.