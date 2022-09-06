The fight between the top three batters in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Suryakumar Yadav, is heating up ahead of tomorrow’s (Wednesday) release of the rankings.

Babar, the captain of Pakistan, currently holds the top spot in the batting rankings with 810 rating points. India’s Yadav and wicket-keeper-batter Rizwan, both with 796 points, are just behind him.

In the present Asia Cup’s Super Four stage, India have a match planned for today against Sri Lanka, and if he performs up to par, he would enhance his position to unseat Babar Azam .In the ongoing event, Yadav crushed Hong Kong for a spectacular 26-ball 68*.

Even though Hong Kong is not a good team, he will undoubtedly help himself earn the top slot if he performs well against the island nation today.With scores of 10, 9, and 14 in the first three games, Babar, who has held the top place for more than 1,000 days, hasn’t had a terrific tournament. This has weakened his position.

Rizwan has currently scored the most runs in the Asia Cup with 192 runs, including two fifty-plus scores in three games. He hit fifty-plus scores against India and Hong Kong and also got a 43 in the opening match against India.