The most recent WhatsApp feature now includes a brand-new system that automatically mutes calls from unidentified numbers. You may access the feature by selecting Settings, Privacy, and then Calls.

This feature will, in the words of WhatsApp, “screen out spam, scams, and calls from unknown people for increased protection.” The screen won’t display or ring while an incoming call is in progress, but silent calls will still show up in the user’s call record.

The new privacy tool was released in response to numerous reports indicating an increase in spam calls, particularly in India. The company reportedly reduced the number of spam calls by 50% using machine learning, according to a story from Tech Crunch published last month.

In addition to the mute option, WhatsApp has also added a “Privacy Checkup” function that walks users through the privacy and security options the service provides. Additional privacy choices like two-factor verification, biometric authentication to access chats, or limiting how other unidentified users can contact them will be available during the checkup.