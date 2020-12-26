K’Ogalo hope to break their North African jinx when they play the Algerian outfit in the elite competition

Gor Mahia forward Benson Omalla has assured Kenyans they are going to give their best on Saturday to get a positive result against CR Belouizdad.

K’Ogalo are away to North Africa to play the hosts in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League game hoping to get a favourable outcome. The youngster has further stated the team is motivated and will be aiming at upsetting their hosts.

“Definitely it is going to be a tough game not only for us but for them as well,” Omalla told Goal on Saturday from Algeria.

“For us players, the morale is high and as players, we are going to give it all to get a positive outcome. It is important for us to ensure we get a good result to stand a better chance of making it to the next stage.”

The Rising Star has had good outings for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League giants but has not yet opened his account. However, he hopes his first goal can come away in Algeria.

“The first thing for me is to ensure the team has performed well,” the former Western Stima player continued.

“What matters is for the team to get a positive outcome. I believe it will happen today and we will come home with good results. Hopefully, I am going to score my first goal for this big club Gor Mahia.”

The last time Gor Mahia played against an Algerian opponent was in 2019 when they were drawn to face USM Alger in the same competition.

USM Alger came to Nairobi and beat K’Ogalo 4-1 and returned home in Algiers to win the return leg 2-0 and advance to the next round with a 6-1 aggregate scoreline.

he two teams also met in the Confederation Cup in the 2018 season with the first leg staged in Kenya ending in a 0-0 draw before USM Alger won the return leg 2-1 at home to advance 2-1 on aggregate.

In 2019, Gor Mahia was also drawn to face Algerian side Hussein Dey in the Confederation Cup, and they won the first leg staged in Nairobi 2-0 but lost away 1-0 to claim a 2-1 aggregate win.

“It has been tough for us away against the North African teams, but I am optimistic we will break the jinx,” Omalla concluded.