BEIJING: After joining the 17th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) in 2020 for the first time as a Special Partner Country, Pakistan will participate in the upcoming 18th CAEXPO with the same honorary title.

An official told China Economic Net that, Pakistan, as one of the countries along the Belt and Road and a geographical neighbor to the ASEAN countries, has actively joined the CAEXPO for many years to enhance its exchange and cooperation with China and other countries along the Belt and Road.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan. By seizing the cooperative and business opportunities of the 18th CAEXPO, Pakistan will fully showcase its national image and further promote its exchange and cooperation with China and the ASEAN countries.

The CAEXPO’s purposes expand from serving the “10+1” countries (China and 10 ASEAN countries) to promoting RCEP and the Belt and Road Initiative and opening up to the rest of the world.

With a theme of “Sharing Opportunities Created by the New Land-Sea Corridor, Building the China-ASEAN Community with a Shared Future”, the 18th CAEXPO will be held in Nanning, China from September 10 to 13 in a mixed model of “Physical + On-line CAEXPO” adopted for the second time.

An exhibition area of 12,000 square meters will be allocated to the exhibitors of the 10 ASEAN countries, and each ASEAN country shall have its own exhibition area as usual.

At the 18th CAEXPO, Pakistan, with an exhibition area of 81 square meters, will showcase its national image and organize 15 Pakistani companies to show mainly carpet, marble, wood handicrafts, and other specialty products of the country with 28 booths.

The CAEXPO will adopt a mixed model of “Physical + On-line CAEXPO” to host events in celebration of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the 2021 Forum on China-Pakistan Economic and Trade Cooperation to further advance the sound development of the China-Pakistan partnership.