Cabinet reviews narrative PML-N, opposition’s anti-govt movement

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan reviewed the narrative of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the anti-government movement and public rallies of the opposition. The huddle also considered the issue of increase in sugar and flour prices and inflation According to sources, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Omar said in the briefing that importing wheat would make flour cheaper. The cabinet also decided to launch a crackdown against those involved in increasing sugar prices. Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed presented a plan for rehabilitation and reconstruction of railways and pension of employees in the meeting. The minister informed the meeting that rehabilitation of Karachi Circular Railway would be complete in three phases. The cabinet approved railway’s rehabilitation plan. Apprising the federal cabinet on performance of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), it was informed that in 2019, PIA earned a profit of Rs 7.8 billion while in 2018, it incurred a loss of Rs 19.8 billion. The national carrier’s revenue increased by 42.5 percent as compared to the revenue generated last year. In 2018, PIA s operating loss was Rs 32 billion, while the national carrier’s operational loss decreased 7.7 percent in 2019. The PIA s operational loss improved by 75pc as compared to the previous year. Praising the CEO of the national airline, PM Imran Khan said that the national carrier was moving towards betterment. He also directed to restructure PIA.