ISLAMABAD: The federal aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan has Monday presented in the National Assembly the figures of losses incurred by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in the years 2018- to 2020, since the rule of his party, noting over Rs1.4 billion in collective losses. In the parliamentary question/answer session today, the aviation minister said in the preceding year, 2020, CAA bore the loss of Rs304.6 million.

The federal minister further noted that in the year before, in 2019, the losses to have been endured by the aviation regulator were Rs502.6 million.

He also shared figures of the year 2018, also the first year of the incumbent government’s rule, wherein he confirmed the losses were Rs607.3 million.

In his written response to the lower parliament house, the federal aviation minister laid out the figures of annual business by the authority. Separately earlier last week, in consideration of the covid statistics worldwide, CAA announced a 30 per cent increase in the international outbound flight operations in its summer schedule for those traveling abroad.

According to the CAA notification released today, the aviation regulator has said the increase, which now takes the frequency to 50 pc for international flights, is only applicable to outbound passenger flights.

Earlier it was only 20 pc. The slash to 20 pc was decided as a step to curtail Covid spread in the country.