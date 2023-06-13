After Bykea, the ride-hailing, mobility, and delivery app, was hacked by hackers on Tuesday, users in Pakistan claim to have received explicit messages.

Users who used to receive updates from the company on their mobile phones began receiving highly inappropriate messages, prompting the hackers to attack the company’s push notification system.

On the microblogging site, the hashtag “Bykea” became popular as users of Twitter contributed images and GIFs to make fun of the situation. Check out some of the funniest responses to the strange app bug.

Indians hacking a Pakistani app makes us feel worthy again, warna hum tou bohut peeche rehgaye hain padosiyon! 🥹 #bykea — Sania Munawar (@saniyamunawar) June 13, 2023

After the problem was fixed, the business was operational again for the majority of users within a few hours. In the wake of the tragedy, The Bykea also expressed regret.

“We apologies for the offensive statements that were delivered via Bykea. We can confirm that the source of the compromise was a third-party communication platform, the business claimed in a statement.

The business further asserted that the app had been fixed and was once again “fully functional and safe to use.”

The statement said, “If users are experiencing any issues, they can contact us through our helpline.”

According to the Bykea Facebook page, the company offers services in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Wah.