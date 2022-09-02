In the Asia Cup encounter on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Pakistan’s bowlers destroyed a young Hong Kong batting lineup and delivered a 155-run victory.

The bowling attack made the most of the slick pitch under the direction of spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. Seven wickets were split between the two players, with three going to the left-arm spinner and four to Khan.

The pacers Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani, who each took two wickets and one wicket, respectively, lay the groundwork for the significant victory. And the batters who gave the relatively inexperienced club a lofty goal to aim for. Nizakat Khan, the captain of Hong Kong, earlier chose to field first against Pakistan after winning the toss.

The Men in Green began launching shots left and right after that, losing only two wickets. Mohammad Rizwan, who made 78 in 57 balls and was not out, and Fakhar Zaman, who made 53 in 41 balls before getting caught out, both put in noteworthy efforts.

Khushdil Shah, though, who scored 35 runs in 15 balls, was the game’s star. The hard work the Hong Kong bowlers put in over the first ten overs was utterly undone by his five sixers, four of which came in the final -.The victor will clinch the final position in the Super Four stage, while the loser will be eliminated from the six-nation competition, which serves as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

India advanced from Group A after defeating Pakistan and Hong Kong in their respective opening matches. In their previous match against India, Hong Kong, an associate cricket nation, made a good 152-5 when chasing 193, and they enter the Sharjah match unaltered.

“We are excellent chasers. The Pakistan-born Nizakat remarked at the coin toss, “We are going to make sure that we keep to our plans today and carry them out.