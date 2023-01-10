Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have frequently shown their affection for one another in public. This is likely due to the frequent sightings of the two together at lunch dates, romantic dinners, and exotic trips.

On social media, Hrithik frequently acknowledges Saba in an open manner. According to recent rumours, Hrithik intends to take their friendship to a new level. His family is said to be thrilled for the couple and believes that Saba is the ideal match for him.

The sources state that Hrithik and Saba are “in a ‘very great space’ and that their families, as well as Hrithik’s children, have “joyfully” and “wholeheartedly” welcomed their relationship. As Hrithik and Saba are both currently occupied with prior professional commitments, the couple may come at a preliminary date that is towards the end of this year.

As per reports, the couple will not have a lavish wedding ceremony. Instead, they plan to have a small ceremony attended by only their closest friends and family members. The pair has not yet issued a formal comment on the subject.

The War star shared photos from his Christmas in Switzerland with his family, including Azad, in December. Pashmina Roshan, an actor’s cousin, also travelled with them.

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen with Deepika Padukone in the movie Fighter. In contrast, Saba Azad recently finished filming for her forthcoming season of Rocket Boys 2.