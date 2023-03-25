At the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by a margin of six wickets in the opening encounter of the three-match T20I series.

As they chose to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan set an easy 93-run goal for Afghanistan, losing only 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Afghanistan completed the task of reaching the objective in 17.5 overs while losing four wickets.

At 9 o’clock Pakistan Standard Time, the game began.

Pakistan made its international debuts with right-arm quicks Zaman Khan and Ihsanullah, middle-order batsman Tayyab Tahir, and opener Saim Ayub. Azam Khan, all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim, and top-order batsman Abdullah Shafique made their comebacks for Pakistan.

Following a streak of standout performances on the local circuit and the recently ended Pakistan Super League 8, these eight players were selected for the 15-member team for this T20I series. These players have the chance to maintain their form in international cricket during the series.

The 20-year-old Saim from Karachi opened with Mohammad Haris, who has played five T20 Internationals for Pakistan and made his presence known at the most recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia with his flashy strokeplay and audacious intent, and has batted with him in Peshawar Zalmi during the PSL 8. Haris has played five T20 Internationals for Pakistan. Saim enters the lineup following a very strong run for Sindh and Peshawar Zalmi.

Pakistan XI for first Afghanistan T20I: Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Zaman Khan, and Ihsanullah.

Probable Afghanistan Squad: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Malik, and Shar (c)