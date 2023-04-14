The renowned actor from Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has once again shown that he is a wonderful gentleman in addition to being a gifted performer. Four fans, including three girls and a boy, were welcomed by the actor at a recent event. The encounter between Khan and the Muslim girl wearing a hijab has received a lot of acclaim on social media, even though he responded to the excitement of each fan.

The celebrity can be seen gently greeting the woman wearing a hijab with salaam in a video that has been going viral on social media. His hand is placed over his heart.

Muslims all across the world have expressed their gratitude for Khan’s display of respect for their religion, and they highly regard him for it.

The hijab is viewed as a symbol of Islam, and Muslim women are encouraged to wear it. Due to this, many people were moved by the Pathaan actor’s display of respect towards the woman wearing a hijab. It also earned the actor renewed respect from his admirers.

Social media users have commended Khan for his kindness and regard for the Muslim community in response to his gesture. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has consistently made an effort to speak out in favour of religious tolerance and has stressed the value of respecting people’s beliefs, regardless of their religion. His acts during the most recent event bear witness to his convictions and have inspired many individuals all across the world.

These kinds of deeds unquestionably serve as a reminder of the strength of mankind and the necessity of keeping up the fight for a society where everyone is respected and appreciated.