ISLAMABAD: By September 2023, the port city’s newest and largest airport, the $246 million New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), which was constructed over an area of 4,300 acres, will be open for both domestic and international travel.

The passenger terminal building of the project would be finished by June 2023; work linked to air traffic control by March 2023; and the total construction of the airport would be concluded before September 2023, according to an official source.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a joint venture between Pakistan, Oman, and China that would handle both domestic and international operations, administered and operated the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA).The massive China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, a cornerstone of China’s One Belt, One Road (OBOR) strategy, includes the airport expansion. The NGIA, which is the largest airport in Pakistan, will open in 2022 and will be the country’s second airport ready to accommodate A380 aircraft.

It will encourage the growth of the Gwadar Peninsula and increase trade between China and Pakistan, changing the region’s geopolitical standing and making it a centre for trade and investment opportunities.

Under the direction of the CAA, the airport would be run and developed in accordance with the open sky policy.The CPEC programme launched the New Gwadar International Airport project in 2014 as an early harvest high-priority project.

The program of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), which was being supported by a grant deal struck between China and Pakistan in May 2017, was approved by the Executive Committee in January 2015.