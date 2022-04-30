<!-- wp:image {"id":98373,"width":1039,"height":534,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-304.jpeg" alt="Criminal complaint details claims against premier, port boss [FULL COMPLAINT] - The BVI Beacon" class="wp-image-98373" width="1039" height="534"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>MIAMI \/ LONDON: The<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> British Virgin Islands\u2019<\/a> premier and chief port official were arrested Thursday at a Miami-area airport on charges of conspiring to traffic cocaine, the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) said, as Britain expressed dismay over the allegations.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>DEA agents at the Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport took Premier Andrew Fahie and BVI Port Authority managing director Oleanvine Maynard into custody after they allegedly agreed to accept money from <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">undercover agents posing <\/a>as Mexican drug traffickers, the local Miami Herald newspaper reported.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Fahie and Maynard were to inspect a plane carrying $700,000 that they would receive in exchange for facilitating cocaine shipments through their Carib\u00adbean territory, reported the Herald, citing US authorities.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The officials\u2019 arrests \u201cshould send a clear message,\u201d said DEA Adminis\u00adtrator Anne Milgram, in a statement.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Rankin additionally stipulated that the arrest had nothing to do with the current British investigation into corruption in the Fahie government.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cI am appalled by these serious<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> allegations,\u201d British Foreign Secretary <\/a>Liz Truss said in a statement late Thursday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In addition, a highly critical inquiry into governance in the British overseas territory said on Friday that British Virgin Islands should have its constitution and elected government suspended and effectively be returned to direct rule from London.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The recommendation came from an inquiry commissioned in 2021 by Queen Elizabeth\u2019s representative on the island, Governor John Rankin, to investigate \u201cthe corruption, abuse of office, and other serious dishonesty\u201d in the territory\u2019s governance.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Rankin, an appointee of Queen Elizabeth II on advice from the UK government, urged calm in the islands after the \u201cshocking news\u201d of Fahie\u2019s detention.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The self-governing Caribbean archipelago is home to some 35,000 people and is an overseas territory of the United Kingdom, which supervises its defence and foreign policy.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>It is also one of the world\u2019s leading offshore tax havens. Both the local government and London have been accused by anti-corruption campaigners of turning a blind eye to illicit flows of foreign money.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->