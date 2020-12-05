Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday said the provincial government will initiate and consider legal action against those involved in organising rallies that pose a risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The chief minister expressed the views while responding to a question in Lahore. His remarks come as the 11-party opposition alliance — the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — is gearing up to stage yet another rally, as part of its anti-government campaign, in Lahore on December 13.

Buzdar said: “We all know about the orders of the courts and the National Command and Operation Centre any assembly which presents a risk of spreading Covid-19 is unlawful and legal action will be initiated against it.”

He maintained that the government was not specifically targeting anyone and, for its part, had “reduced and curtailed its demonstrations and gatherings”.

“All standard operating procedures (SOPs) are strictly followed at government meetings”.

Earlier today, Senator Faisal Javed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear that the PDM will not be stopped from holding their next rally in Lahore.

“However, cases will be registered against those responsible for this illegal [gathering]. The second wave of the pandemic is very dangerous. An increase in cases due to [the PDM’s] rallies is endangering the people’s lives and the economy.”