The Lahore High Court on Monday granted protective bail to Bushra Bibi in the Al-Qadir Trust case, the same case in which Bushra Bibi’s husband, the former prime minister Imran Khan, went to jail last week.

Justice Shehbaz Rizvi presided over a two-judge panel of the Lahore High Court that heard the case and granted bail till May 23. The plea was entered in the graft case by Khawaja Haris, Intizar Panjutha, and Ali Ijaz Buttur. The petition included as parties the federal government, the NAB chairman, and others.

Following a long discussion, the LHC ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to wait until May 23 before making an arrest of Bushra Bibi in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Bushra Bibi said in the appeal that the nation’s anti-graft watchdog had unlawfully opened an inquiry into the Al-Qadir Trust matter and expressed her fear of being detained by the NAB team.

Imran Khan, the former premier and Bushra’s husband, was detained last week in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9. Thousands of his supporters went on the rampage and trashed government and military facilities after his detention, sparking massive riots.