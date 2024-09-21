Bushra Bibi, the wife of the founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and former first lady, has approached the High Court to stop the arrest in secret cases and for the details of the cases.

Bushra Bibi filed an application in the Lahore High Court through the mediation of Salman Safdar, in which the federal government, IG Punjab and the Prosecutor General Punjab have been made parties. In her petition, Bushra Bibi stated that despite being the former first lady, she is being subjected to political revenge, being illegally arrested in one case after another.

He says that there is a fear that the police may arrest him in a secret case, the Lahore High Court should order to provide the details of all the registered secret cases. The court should also issue an order to stop arrest in all secret cases.