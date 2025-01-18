Pakistan’s famous actress Bushra Ansari is facing severe criticism for her recent Instagram video.

Bushra Ansari posted a reel on the photo and video sharing app Instagram, in which she was seen dancing and expressing happiness. The actress says that she is a happy-go-lucky person and loves to enjoy the happy moments of life However, her fans and critics on social media expressed different opinions on the video. Some people praised her style, while some users criticized her and called her video against her professional position.

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that Bushra Ansari has faced criticism. She has been criticized for posting various videos before, but the actress always expresses her determination to live her life as she likes.