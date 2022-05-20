<!-- wp:image {"width":1066,"height":640} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/62870ad9e3e5b.png" alt="Former United States President George W. Bush speaks at an event in Dallas on Wednesday. \u2014 Screengrab courtesy George W. Bush Presidential Centre" width="1066" height="640"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>BAGHDAD: An <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">embarrassing slip<\/a> of the tongue by former US president George W. Bush may have drawn laughter from his American audience, but it raised the ire of Iraqis.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In a speech on Wednesday evening in Dallas about Russia\u2019s war on Ukraine, Bush called the invasion of Iraq, which he himself ordered, \u201cunjustified and brutal\u201d\u2014 before quickly correcting himself.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq toppled dictator Saddam Hussein and ushered in one of the bloodiest periods in the country\u2019s modern history, marked by sectarian warfare and the rise of jihadists.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>But on Wednesday it was the war in Ukraine that Bush talked about during an event organised by his foundation.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and <a class="rank-math-link" href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/">brutal invasion of Iraq<\/a>, I mean of Ukraine,\u201d he said in a speech, drawing laughter from the audience.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cAnyway \u2014 75,\u201d he added, referring to his own age, to another burst of laughter.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Video footage of the gaffe has since gone viral online, with one post on Twitter having been viewed more than 14 million times in less than half a day. It was also picked widely up by Arab media, stoking anger among Iraqis.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe spectre of Iraq\u2019s invasion and destruction haunts Bush Jr. His subconscious exposed it when it took over his tongue,\u201d Iraqi journalist Omar al-Janabi tweeted.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Iraqis also took to Facebook to criticise the former US president. \u201cThe moment of truth has come \u2014 the invasion of Iraq is a lifelong nightmare that plagues your conscience,\u201d Hamza Qusai wrote. \u201cThe crime of your occupation of Iraq and its destruction will remain a nightmare that haunts your sleep and torments your dead criminal consciences,\u201d added<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Nahedh al-Tamimi.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->