Six people were murdered and numerous more were injured when a speeding bus crashed into a ditch in the Bagh neighbourhood of Azad Kashmir, according to rescuers and police.

Around five in the morning, the event happened close to Rahim Kot when the bus was travelling to Meeran Kalan.

According to the police, the bus skidded while making a risky curve and plummeted into a ditch.

Locals extricated the dead and injured from the bus’s wreckage. They were transferred to the medical facilities at Dhirkot and Muzaffarabad.