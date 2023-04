DADU: In the early hours of Tuesday, an intercity bus was involved in an accident while driving on the Indus highway, according to witnesses and rescue personnel.

The bus, which was heading from Larkana to Karachi, reportedly collided with a tractor-trolley in an accident on the Indus Highway. About 50 passengers were hurt as a result of the collision.

Rescue teams came on the scene right away and announced that they would transport the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.