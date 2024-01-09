It is quite troubling that in just two years, some of the nation’s state-run commercial entities lost money amounting to a staggering Rs1.4tr, or twice the size of the federal Public Sector Development Programme. However, considering the massive losses of a number of state-owned businesses that have been publicized in recent months, this is not surprising. Federal Footprint State-Owned Enterprises, a new ministry of finance report, assesses the performance of 81 publicly owned and managed entities operating in various sectors during FY21 and FY22. It reveals that the government incurred a net loss of Rs400 billion because the combined profits of Rs1 trillion made by the remaining entities were less than the total losses incurred by 25–30 entities.The report, which is being released in order to fulfill a performance requirement of the ongoing $3 billion IMF program, emphasizes the public sector’s declining operational efficiency and financial management. Leading the list of loss-making organizations for both years, the National Highway Authority has lost Rs422 billion, or nearly the same amount as the civil government spent annually over the course of two years.

Oddly, the ministry makes an effort to defend these loss-makers’ existence by claiming that their employment, dividends, and corporate taxes make a substantial contribution to the national economy. This is despite the fact that the SOEs have lost a total of Rs. 2.5 trillion. Alone, PIA has incurred losses exceeding Rs 600 billion in financial terms. Despite several bailouts, the airline’s debt and liabilities have increased to more than Rs350 billion. As the IMF and other multilateral lenders have repeatedly pointed out, these resource-guzzlers are now a significant source of systemic risk for the financial sector as well as government budgets. Although it was previously simpler to finance these losses through borrowed funds, the financially strapped state can no longer afford to keep pouring money into these financial abysses in the hopes that they will turn around. The majority of SOEs, including a number of profitable businesses, will need to close in order to save taxpayer money and enhance the business climate in order to draw in private investment. The only SOEs that ought to be included are those with strategic significance or those in which private investment is hesitant.