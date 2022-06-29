On Tuesday, individuals familiar with the issue revealed that Paris Saint-Germain footballer Marco Verratti was a victim of a burglary that is thought to have cost three million euros when he was on vacation at former Brazil striker Ronaldo’s home in Ibiza.

Without providing more information, the sources claimed that thieves are thought to have stolen “a large amount of jewelry and money” from the 29-year-old Italian midfielder. When the crime was reported on Monday morning, Spanish police started an investigation.

Verratti and his entourage were not there when the theft occurred, according to the local newspaper Diario de Ibiza, which provided the three million euro estimate. The break-in occurs just a few days after two robbers stole a pricey watch from RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo in a street in Valencia.