The commission tasked with probing the Broadsheet scandal on Thursday released its report, among which was the finding that “the bureaucracy made every attempt to hide records”.

Headed by retired Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, the commission stated in its report that Broadsheet’s records were missing from “nearly everywhere”, including the Pakistan mission in London.

Additionally, the report states that the chairman of the commission (Justice Saeed) did not think it necessary to record Tariq Fawad Malik and Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Moussavi’s statements.

According to the report, the asset recovery deal made with Broadsheet makes evident the government institutions’ failure to comprehend international laws.

It said that the bureaucracy made every attempt to “hide records or make them disappear”, in moves that were in many instances “transcontinental”.

The report states that Moussavi, who is a convicted felon, levelled allegations against certain individuals but probing this matter did not fall under the terms of reference defined for the commission. It added that the government may probe the Broadsheet CEO’s allegations if it wishes to.